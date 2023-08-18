Watch CBS News
Motorist helps trooper handcuff stolen motorcycle suspect in Taylor

By Sara Powers

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A motorist stepped in to help a trooper handcuff a suspect Thursday evening in Taylor after discovering they were operating a stolen motorcycle. 

State police say a trooper stopped after seeing a motorcycle that was stopped on the Telegraph ramp from westbound I-94 in Taylor while the rider was off in the woods.

The driver started to fight the trooper as he attempted to make an arrest. The trooper and the suspect then fell to the ground, and MSP says the trooper started to lose feeling in his arms. Due to this, the trooper laid on the suspect to keep him under control. 

A motorist noticed what was happening and stopped to help handcuff the suspect. 

State police say the trooper regained feeling in his arms shortly after the incident and was taken to a hospital to be checked. 

The suspect was taken into custody, and the case pends identification and charges from the prosecutor. 

