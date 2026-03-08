Motorist, 23, dead after car collides with tow truck on interstate in Detroit

A 23-year-old motorist is dead after the sedan they were driving crashed into the back of a tow truck on an interstate in Detroit early Sunday, according to the Michigan State Police.

The incident happened on eastbound Interstate 96 near Outer Drive at 3:05 a.m. Responding troopers found the sedan blocking the middle lane of the interstate and a tow truck stopped on the left shoulder, the state agency said.

Investigators said the driver of the sedan lost control of the vehicle, which then collided with the rear of the tow truck.

The sedan driver died at the scene, according to the state agency. The motorist driving the tow truck was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The state agency is investigating the crash.