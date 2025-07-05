Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed after striking disabled car on westbound I-696 in Royal Oak

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A 20-year-old Ypsilanti motorcyclist died early Saturday morning when he struck the rear of a disabled vehicle on westbound I-696 in Royal Oak, Michigan State Police said. 

Troopers say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when a 30-year-old Clio woman driving a BMW was speeding in the left middle lane of a construction zone and rear-ended a Nissan sedan, sending the Nissan to a right shoulder wall where it stopped. 

The BMW reportedly struck a left median wall before being left disabled under the Campbell Road bridge. 

A short while later, the Ypsilanti man driving a Suzuki motorcycle was reportedly driving recklessly and speeding in and out of traffic when he struck the disabled BMW and was ejected from his motorcycle, according to police.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. No other injuries were reported. 

During an investigation, troopers said they smelled alcohol on the driver of the BMW and that she failed field sobriety tests. She was arrested, and charges are pending a review by prosecutors. 

The freeway was closed for several hours as troopers conducted a crash investigation.

"This crash highlighted the dangerous driving behaviors we see causing preventable crashes," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement. "We continue to remind drivers to slow down, especially in construction zones, and do not get behind the wheel impaired."

