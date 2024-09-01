Motorcyclist injured in crash involving a reported stolen motorcycle

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A motorcycle crash in downtown Detroit Saturday resulted in police finding a reported stolen motorcycle.

Michigan State Police say troopers were on a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near Ferry Avenue around 10:45 p.m. when they noticed a group of motorcycles drove by at a high speed.

After clearing that stop, they found a 34-year-old man who crashed a motorcycle on Interstate 375 and Jefferson Avenue. Authorities say they found the man in the roadway.

A group of motorcyclists left the crash scene when troopers arrived. Witnesses told troopers the motorcycles were traveling at a high rate of speed when the man lost control.

The 34-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the motorcycle involved with the crash was reported stolen out of Jackson on Aug. 11.

The investigation is ongoing.

Last week, a 73-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Interstate 94 ramp to Southfield. Police say speed was a factor in that fatal crash.