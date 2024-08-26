73-year-old Detroit man dies after thrown from three-wheel motorcycle on freeway ramp

Trump visiting Detroit, UM receives Notice of Allegations in sign-stealing scandal and more stories

Trump visiting Detroit, UM receives Notice of Allegations in sign-stealing scandal and more stories

Trump visiting Detroit, UM receives Notice of Allegations in sign-stealing scandal and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 73-year-old Detroit man died after he was thrown off a three-wheel motorcycle on a freeway ramp Sunday night, state police said.

At 8 p.m., the Detroit Regional Communications Center received a report of a crash on the westbound I-94 ramp to Southfield.

Troopers responded, and an investigation revealed that the motorcycle driver, a 73-year-old Detroit man, entered the single-lane ramp and hit the left wall, losing control of the motorcycle.

It then rolled, and the 73-year-old was thrown from the motorcycle.

State police say speed was a factor in the crash.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing and pends the medical examiner's report.