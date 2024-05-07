Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist, 19, dies in crash on Metro Detroit freeway

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old man has died after speeding on I-94 and crashing his motorcycle, state police said.

At 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 6, troopers responded to westbound I-94 near Merriman Road after receiving a report of a motorcycle crash.

An investigation revealed that two motorcyclists were speeding when one lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the concrete wall. 

The 19-year-old operator was thrown off the motorcycle and hit a light pole. He was pronounced dead.

"We want to remind motorcycle operators to drive responsibly," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "It is important to know your riding abilities, wear a helmet and drive the speed limit when operating a motorcycle. It will help prevent crashes like this one."  

