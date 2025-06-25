Motorcycle rider fatally injured during crash in Lenawee County

Storm damage in Metro Detroit; Dr. Hoover murder court proceedings; and other top stories

A motorcycle rider was killed in the aftermath of a crash Monday evening in Adrian, Michigan.

The crash involving the motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle happened about 6:42 p.m. at the intersection of US-223 and Sand Creek Highway, Adrian Police Department reported.

The motorcycle rider was a 28-year-old Lenawee County resident. He was taken to ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian Township, but he did not survive his injuries.

The SUV driver, a 63-year-old Lenawee County resident, was not injured.

Adrian Police Department's Crash Investigation Team is working to determine the cause of the crash.

Other agencies assisting on scene included Adrian Fire Department, Madison Township Fire and Police Departments and the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, as well as members of the city's drone team.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this accident contact Sgt. Brandon Graf at 517-264-4808, or send an email to APDTips@adrianmi.gov.