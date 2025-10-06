Motorcycle driver, passenger dead after crash in Hillsdale County, police say

Truck restrictions begin in Southwest Detroit; Comerica Park to host drone show; other top stories

Two people are dead in the aftermath of a motorcycle crash in Hillsdale County, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers from MSP's Jackson Post said the 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was northbound on Meridian Road about 3:52 p.m. Saturday, when the crash happened just north of Beecher Road in Pittsford Township. The operator was a 59-year-old Manitou Beach man; the passenger was a 60-year-old Hudson woman. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the motorcyclist tried to pass another vehicle and crossed over the center line. In response to oncoming traffic, the motorcycle operator swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and drove into a ditch along the southbound lane.

The motorcycle then struck a hole, and both people were thrown off, according to troopers.

Neither was wearing a helmet, police said.

The investigation is continuing.

Hudson Fire and EMS and the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office assisted troopers at the scene.