Detroit mother to be arraigned on murder charge in 9-year-old son's death

Mother charged after remains of 9-year-old boy found in shallow grave in Detroit

A Detroit mother charged with murder in connection with her 9-year-old son's death is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Brandee Katrice Pierce, 41, is accused of fatally assaulting her son, Zemar King, in October 2024 before burying him in the backyard. Zemar's body was found a few months later, on Jan. 6, 2025, after the landlord was renovating the home and discovered a shallow grave.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that two weeks after the murder, Pierce left her rental home with her 3-year-old son and moved to Georgia. Brookhaven Police Department in Atlanta opened an unrelated investigation regarding the 3-year-old, leading to police notifying the Detroit Police Department. The investigation expanded to Pierce's 9-year-old son in Detroit, with the help of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation led to Pierce's arrest in Georgia on Jan. 10.

She was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, first-degree child abuse, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of an individual.

"I have been a prosecutor for a long time, and I often say that I have seen it all. The horrors of this child abuse case defy that. The alleged actions of this defendant are among the most callous I have seen and hope never to see again," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

The video above previously aired on Feb. 5, 2025.