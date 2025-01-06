Human remains found by construction workers outside of home on Detroit's west side

(CBS DETROIT) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found Monday afternoon outside of a home on Detroit's west side.

Police were called at about 12:57 p.m. to the 19700 block of Woodingham Drive after construction workers found the remains.

Police told CBS News Detroit that the home was unoccupied, and the homeowner had hired a construction crew to make repairs when they discovered the remains.

Investigators are working to exhume the body for identification. It is unknown if the individual is male or female.

