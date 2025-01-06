Watch CBS News
Human remains found by construction workers outside of home on Detroit's west side

Human remains found outside of Detroit home
(CBS DETROIT) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found Monday afternoon outside of a home on Detroit's west side.

Police were called at about 12:57 p.m. to the 19700 block of Woodingham Drive after construction workers found the remains. 

Police told CBS News Detroit that the home was unoccupied, and the homeowner had hired a construction crew to make repairs when they discovered the remains.

Investigators are working to exhume the body for identification. It is unknown if the individual is male or female.

Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

