Community honors mother and son killed in Hazel Park on Labor Day: "They wouldn't want us down"

Mother and son killed in Hazel Park honored by loved ones

Linda Hill and Kardi Jackson of Hazel Park, Michigan, were laid to rest on Saturday. The mother and son were killed in their home on Labor Day.

The tragedy shattered the community.

Family members and friends gathered in Detroit to celebrate their lives.

"It's the last time I'm going to get to see them for real. So kind of want to make the best of it," Damonte Hill, Linda Hill's son, said.

A backdrop shows Hill's love of music and Jackson's skill with video games.

"We just got to keep going and stay happy. They wouldn't want us down," Keion Fairfax, Linda Hill's nephew, said.

People wore custom T-shirts that displayed Hill's and Jackson's faces and the words "Forever in our Hearts."

"We spent a lot of time together, so that's the part we're going to miss as a family, not seeing them around," Dwight Hill, Linda Hill's uncle, said.

"Even in this time that we going through right now, we got brought together for a reason. And I said, we all family," Dazion Hall, Linda Hill's nephew, said.

Family members say Linda Hill was the life of the party and everyone's biggest cheerleader.

"She wanted us to succeed and do as best as we could and take care of her once we reached the top. So, I feel like we owe her that," Deandre Watkins, Linda Hill's nephew, said.

Loved ones described Jackson as an innocent, sweet kid.

"We going to continue to show you love. You not gon' never be forgotten," Watkins said.

With a man in custody, Damonte Hill is hoping to learn why this incident happened.

Until then, everyone will continue to honor their memory.

"I'm going to miss them both. All I can do is keep living on for them," Damonte Hill said.

Ladamien Hill has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Hill and Jackson, his sister and nephew. If convicted, he faces life in prison.