Mother charged after allegedly abandoning two young children behind Madison Heights high school

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old mother has been charged with four felonies after allegedly abandoning her two young children behind a dumpster at Lamphere High School in Madison Heights.

According to Madison Heights Police, the woman was arrested shortly after an employee at the district found a 2-year-old and a 4-week-old strapped in their car seats on Saturday afternoon.

Michigan has a Safe Haven Law, also known as the Safe Delivery Law, that allows parents to surrender children three days old or younger to any emergency medical center.

"Under any circumstance, I would much rather a parent come to us for help rather than make that choice to leave that child in an unsafe situation," said Dr. Jaime Hope with Corewell Health.

Dr. Hope said she was devastated to learn about what happened over the weekend and said under no circumstance should children be abandoned.

Dr. Hope said although the Safe Delivery Law didn't apply in this situation, she would much rather have a parent bring a child to a safe place like a hospital.

"There are many resources, provided by the state of Michigan, provided by state and federal aid that can help someone," she added.