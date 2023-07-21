Watch CBS News
Local News

Mother charged after allegedly abandoning two young children behind Madison Heights high school

By Gino Vicci

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan mother charged after allegedly abandoning two young children
Michigan mother charged after allegedly abandoning two young children 01:44

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old mother has been charged with four felonies after allegedly abandoning her two young children behind a dumpster at Lamphere High School in Madison Heights. 

According to Madison Heights Police, the woman was arrested shortly after an employee at the district found a 2-year-old and a 4-week-old strapped in their car seats on Saturday afternoon. 

Michigan has a Safe Haven Law, also known as the Safe Delivery Law, that allows parents to surrender children three days old or younger to any emergency medical center. 

"Under any circumstance, I would much rather a parent come to us for help rather than make that choice to leave that child in an unsafe situation," said Dr. Jaime Hope with Corewell Health. 

Dr. Hope said she was devastated to learn about what happened over the weekend and said under no circumstance should children be abandoned. 

Dr. Hope said although the Safe Delivery Law didn't apply in this situation, she would much rather have a parent bring a child to a safe place like a hospital. 

"There are many resources, provided by the state of Michigan, provided by state and federal aid that can help someone," she added.

Gino Vicci
gino-vicci-cicarella-aug1722-caf-7137.jpg

Gino Vicci was born and raised in Detroit. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Rochester College with a bachelor's degree in Communications. At Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, he obtained a master's degree.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 5:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.