20-year-old woman arrested after infant, toddler found behind Madison Heights high school

(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old woman is in custody after two children were found near the dumpsters at a high school in Madison Heights on Saturday.

At about 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, Madison Heights officers were dispatched to Lamphere High School after reports of two kids alone in car seats near the dumpsters. When they arrived, they discovered a 2-year-old and a 4-week-old.

The infant and the toddler were taken to a local hospital and were reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities identified the parents, and a 20-year-old woman was taken into custody. In addition, Child Protective Services was notified. There does not appear to be a connection between the individuals and Lamphere High School.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737.