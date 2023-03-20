Most popular jelly bean flavor in Michigan is buttered popcorn, survey says

(CBS DETROIT) - What is your favorite jelly bean flavor? For the state of Michigan, that flavor is butter popcorn.

According to a survey released Monday from CandyStore.com, buttered popcorn is the No.1 flavor in the state, followed by black licorice and apple. Michigan joins 11 other states who also have buttered popcorn as their top flavor.

Additionally, buttered popcorn is the top flavor nationwide, beating out last's year No. 1 flavor cinnamon. Experts surveyed 10,000 people and look at more than 15 years of candy sales data.

If you're wanting to another day to celebrate the candy, April 22 is National Jelly Bean Day. When it comes to Easter, experts say more than 16 million jelly beans are consumed during the season.

View the interactive map below to see the top jelly bean flavors in other states: