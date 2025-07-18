Mosquito-borne virus that can make people ill detected in Washtenaw County

The Jamestown Canyon virus has been detected in the mosquito population in Washtenaw County, Michigan, prompting local health officials to urge residents to take precautions against mosquito bites.

A sample that was determined to include the Jamestown Canyon virus was collected June 12 in the Whitmore Lake area as part of a routine surveillance effort. The results were received this week, the Washtenaw County Health Department said Friday.

There hasn't been a human case of Jamestown Canyon virus known in the community this year. But there were several such cases across Michigan during the 2021-2024 time frame.

Similar to another mosquito-borne virus, the West Nile virus, most people infected with Jamestown Canyon virus either do not become ill or have mild symptoms involving fever, headache and fatigue. But in some cases, the health department said, the virus infections can cause serious complications.

"The best way to avoid tick- and mosquito-borne illnesses is to prevent bites," said Susan Ringler Cerniglia, MPH, program administrator with the Washtenaw County Health Department. "Don't avoid the outdoors but take precautions to avoid bites. Use EPAapproved repellents and check for ticks attached to your body after being outside. If you find a tick on you, remove it immediately."