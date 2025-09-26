U of M "Big House" to host its first, sold-out concert with John Mayer, Zach Bryan

This weekend, fans will pack the Big House in Ann Arbor not for a game, but for the stadium's first live music concert. The event is anticipated to be the largest ticketed concert in U.S. history, according to some media reports.

Ann Arbor's Big House at the University of Michigan to be bustling with fans Saturday for the concert, the first event of its kind at the stadium.

The headliners are music stars John Mayer and Zach Bryan, along with some other surprise guests.

Getty Images

"We're excited to host some really big names in Ann Arbor and all the fans that are here to see them," said Ann Arbor Police Deputy Chief Patrick Maguire. "We've been planning for quite a few months."

Maguire says it's an all-hands-on-deck assignment this weekend, with law enforcement staged around the city and stadium.

"We partner with a lot of other agencies ... the UM police department, other neighboring police departments, the state police and we work really well together. So there's been a lot of planning to go into this to make sure it's a really fun event and a really safe event for everyone who comes here," said Maguire.

And the police chief told CBS News Detroit the tickets sold out almost instantly.

"My understanding is that they sold out within minutes to hours when they went on sale quite some time ago. Over 100,000 people. It takes a big act to fill that up and they had no problem doing it," Maguire stated.

"We're excited to welcome everyone to Ann Arbor and hope to have a fun, safe time," he added.

What to know if you go to the "Big House" concert

Those who plan to attend the show should keep a few logistics in mind.

There are no bags or chairs are allowed in the stadium. Traffic will be heavy and likely slow, so fans should leave early. And while there's plenty of parking near the stadium, the police chief said drivers should pay attention to signs.

"The big important things to know is that after an event at the Big House, all the traffic on Main Street south of the stadium is southbound only. So, we're going to be pushing all five lanes down Main Street," said Maguire.