Watch CBS News
Weather

More snow headed to Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, impacting morning commute

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Wednesday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day in Southeast Michigan, as falling snow will likely impact the morning commute.

highway-road-conditions.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

A low-pressure system will cross from lower Lake Michigan to Lake Huron on Wednesday, bringing widespread snow overnight and into the early afternoon. 

graf-precip-type-expanded-4k2.png

Expect impacts to the Wednesday morning commute with falling snow, gusty winds, and windchills between 7 and 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

future-air-temp-and-feels-like.png

Temperatures will rise overnight as warm air ahead of the system moves in. Snow will start after 1 a.m., with the most intense snowfall predicted to fall between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

graf-precip-type-expanded-4k.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Expect between 1 and 3 inches of accumulation by the time the system clears out, with 2 to 3 inches possible in the I-94 to I-69 corridor and locally higher amounts possible.

snowfall-manual-2.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

A cold front moving through in the late afternoon will push the system northeast.

Some lingering light snow may go on into the evening, but little to no accumulation is expected.

pm-7-day-bug-safe-holiday.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Friday and Saturday are also NEXT Weather Alert Days due to the extreme cold moving in after this system clears out. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue