City of Monroe officials order overnight shelter to close, citing building safety matters

A nonprofit organization in Monroe, Michigan, was ordered to close its overnight homeless shelter, effective Friday, in response to concerns noted from a fire and safety inspection.

The City of Monroe announced its decision regarding the Oaks Village overnight homeless shelter on Wednesday, and included a Q&A section on its website. The building at 1018 E. Second St. must be vacated by 4 p.m. Friday.

The listed violations include a lack of a sprinkler system, a lack of a fire and carbon monoxide alarm system, emergency exits blocked by foam boards, and a lack of handicap-accessible access in the building.

The Oaks shelter is one of a handful of homeless shelters in Monroe County, operating 365 days a year. During 2025, the agency provided 271 people with overnight shelter stays, its annual report said.

"We are aware that information regarding the closure of Oaks Village shelter has been shared publicly," Oaks posted on its social media Wednesday night. "Out of deep respect for our staff and the individuals we serve, our priority has been to communicate directly with our team before responding broadly. Unfortunately, we were not given the opportunity to do so before this information was released."

The closing only affects the overnight shelter facility, and not the other buildings that are part of the Oaks Village campus.

Oaks Village, formerly known as Oaks of Righteousness, is on the site of the former St. Joseph Catholic Church on the east side of Monroe. The nonprofit group provides a variety of services and programs in the Monroe community, including space for AA meetings, a drug overdose medication vending machine and a clothes closet. The campus is also one of the host sites for God Works! Family Soup Kitchen network in the city.

The building in question was allowed to be used by the Salvation Army starting in 2005 as an emergency warming shelter, but not an overnight facility, the city website said. Oaks then acquired the facility in 2013.

"In 2014, Oaks transitioned the facility to a year-round overnight homeless shelter without the necessary zoning and approvals and a certificate of occupancy was never issued," the city said. "The building codes for an emergency, temporary warming center are significantly different than an overnight housing shelter where people sleep."

Furthermore, the city said it had been working with Oaks Village for 22 months toward resolving the issues.

The order resulted from a recent building and fire safety inspection of the shelter building at 1018 E. Second Street. That inspection took place in accordance with the State of Michigan Building and Fire Safety Codes, city officials said.

"Due to these violations, the facility cannot safely remain occupied and must close until the required corrections, permits and inspections are completed and a Certificate of Occupancy is issued," the city said. "The City understands that this situation creates uncertainty for individuals and families who rely on shelter services. The decision to require the building to be vacated was based solely on protecting the safety of occupants and staff."

In response to the circumstances, city officials said they are working with the Monroe County Opportunity Program and the Homeless Network of Monroe County for case management and placement for the people who were recently at the shelter.

"We understand that this news may raise many questions and concerns," the Oaks staff said. "At this time, our leadership team is actively working to fully understand the City's directive, assess next steps, and support both our residents and staff through this transition. We ask for your patience and grace as we take the necessary time to communicate thoughtfully and responsibly with those most directly impacted."