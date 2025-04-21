One of Michigan's last remaining drive-in theaters has closed for good

A drive-in theater that opened in 2021 in Monroe County, Michigan, has closed for good, its owners reported on social media.

"Thanks for the memories," the announcement said.

Memory Lane Drive-In was a family-owned business located on M-125 in Frenchtown Township, on the site of the former Denniston Drive-In that closed in 1985. The selections included a mix of first-run and retro films.

A notable detail is that a screen from the former Pontiac Silverdome was repurposed as the drive-in movie screen, according to posts on its Facebook account. The venue also hosted trunk or treat events and football viewing tailgate parties.

Memory Lane's co-owner also took over the long-standing Sundance Drive-In near Toledo, Ohio, in 2024. The updates that greet movie-goers in Northwest Ohio this season include a renovated concession stand and an arcade game area, according to its social media posts.

Drive-in theaters saw their heyday in Michigan and the United States during the 1950s, with 110 such venues reportedly in the state in 1958. Drive-in movies are viewed after dark at an outdoor venue. They are shown on a large screen, surrounded by parked cars. Movie-goers use on-site speakers or listen to the audio on FM radio while seated in their vehicles or in the bed of a pickup truck.

But by 2022, according to the Detroit Free Press, there were only 11 drive-ins still operating in Michigan, including Ford Wyoming Drive-In in Dearborn and Memory Lane in Frenchtown Township.

Those numbers have continued to dwindle.

"In the last 4 years 35% of the remaining drive-ins in the United States have closed their doors forever citing a combination of multiple reasons including but not limited to poor attendance, streaming, and lack of concessions support," Memory Lane posted in its closing announcement. "The last one is key especially for drive-ins. Memory Lane has suffered the same fate for the same reasons."

"We will continue to operate the Sundance Drive-In located in Oregon, Ohio with hopes that it can survive given its 76 year history and proximity to a larger population. Renovations to the drive-in have already been started with a newly remodeled concessions stand and many more updates are planned for the future. If you love going to a drive-in please visit us and help keep this part of American history alive."