Monroe County woman killed after rear-ending stopped truck on Telegraph, officials say

A 30-year-old Monroe County woman was killed Monday evening after she rear-ended a stopped truck on Telegraph Road, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday. A 65-year-old Carleton man driving a 2012 International 4000 flatbed truck northbound came to a complete stop and attempted to make a left turn into a private drive in the 13000 block of Telegraph, north of Carleton Rockwood Road, in Ash Township, and was rear-ended by a 2012 Ford Escape, driven by 30-year-old Jessica E. Benner of Carleton.

Officials say the truck's brake lights and left turn signal were activated at the crash.

The crash caused Benner's vehicle to spin and leave the roadway before resting on the shoulder, according to authorities. Benner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash and was released from the scene.

Authorities say Benner was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and that air bags did deploy.

Officials say alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7541.