Monroe County volunteers crafting beds for kids in need

(CBS DETROIT) — Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national nonprofit with chapters all over the country, including one in Monroe County.

The organization's mission is to make sure no kids ever have to sleep on the floor.

"To think that they, for the first night in a long time, are going to feel comfortable and feel safe, I think that's just, that's a feeling you can't describe, or you can't put into words," said Jessica Sawyer, a volunteer with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Some members of the Monroe County team recently completed their first-ever delivery — a process that started a few weeks ago after a massive build where hundreds of volunteers got their hands dirty.

"I think I went home like smelling a little bit to like sawdust that day," said Sara Ritchie, a volunteer with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, "but to go home and, like, yeah, I mean you feel the aches of your bodies and stuff like that, to know it was worth it."

Sixty-three beds were constructed that day and dozens have been delivered, but more than 130 beds are still needed in Monroe County.

"I know that my child's bed is her safety place, so if we can give that to somebody else, I think that's really important," said Sawyer.

Sleeping in a bed makes a big difference.

"You do better in school, you feel better. It keeps you healthier," Ritchie said.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace has partnered with nonprofit Reaching for Revival to collect book donations and create free libraries for the kids getting beds.

"It's like an escape, whether you have a good upbringing [or] a bad upbringing," said Andrew Curtis, founder of Reaching for Revival. "It moves your imagination going forward instead of constantly thinking about everything else around you."

Volunteers enjoy knowing that no bed will be the same.

"Every time it's different, every time it's unique, and every time I just can't stop smiling," said Korey Begeman, Team lead with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is always in need of donations and volunteers. Click here to learn more.