Man, 32, critically injured in Monroe County crash involving semitruck

A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash involving a semitruck in Frenchtown Township, Michigan, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

It happened on northbound Interstate 75 near Nadeau Road. Investigators say a man driving a 2015 Volvo semitruck had stopped on the interstate for construction traffic when a 32-year-old motorist in a Ford Fusion rear-ended it.

The Ford driver, identified by the sheriff's office as a Rockwood, Michigan, man, was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition on Saturday. Officials said he was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The motorist in the semitruck was not injured.

According to the sheriff's office, driver inattention is a factor in the collision, which is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7541 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587, or submit a tip here.