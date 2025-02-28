Man arrested after disturbance in Monroe neighborhood becomes combative with officers

A man who was arrested after an altercation in a neighborhood in Monroe, Michigan, continued disruptive behavior afterward at the county jail and local hospital, according to a Monroe Police Department report.

The incident started about 7:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Second Street, when an individual described as a 41-year-old Monroe County resident made what officers called "racially charged" comments to two juveniles.

Adult relatives of the youths intervened, but the suspect continued verbal comments and then got into a physical altercation with those involved. Afterwards the suspect went down the street where he caused property damage and assaulted multiple people at a home in the 1000 block of East Second Street, the report said.

Police arrived at that location and took the man into custody.

After the suspect, who has been identified as Jeremy Scott Rose, was taken to the Monroe County Jail, he became combative with jail staff and sustained minor injuries as corrections officers tried to restrain him.

Jeremy Scott Rose Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Officers took the man to an area hospital for treatment, where he spat at one of the officers. After he was medically cleared, they made arrangements to take him back to the jail; during that time, the suspect kicked at and damaged the back doors of the patrol vehicle.

The police report said charges are being pursued on felonious assault, damage to police property and related offenses.