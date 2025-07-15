Molotov cocktails thrown at local Republican headquarters in Michigan's U.P.

Two Molotov cocktails were aimed at the Dickinson County Republican Committee Headquarters building in Iron Mountain, Michigan, local police say.

No significant damage resulted.

The Iron Mountain Police Department says it has arrested a 19-year-old man from Iron Mountain, which is in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, near the Michigan-Wisconsin state line.

The attempted vandalism was noticed about 3:55 p.m. Saturday at the headquarters building on North Stephenson Avenue, the police report said. The caller told emergency officials that someone could be seen attempting to light a rag on fire that was sticking out of a glass bottle, then throwing the bottle at the building.

Security cameras in the area showed an image of someone trying to do just that, the police report said. When the man could not get the rag to light, he threw the bottle at the window, which caused the bottle to shatter.

A second broken glass bottle was located in the parking lot.

Officers were able to identify the suspect in the security videos and found him at this home.

"Upon speaking with the suspect, he admitted to making the bottles in his driveway and he threw the bottle at the building, to send a message against the corruption. The suspect was hoping what he made was flammable and would ignite," the police report said.

He was booked into Dickinson County Jail, pending court proceedings, on one charge each of manufacturing explosives, possession of a Molotov cocktail or incendiary device causing property damage, and arson.

"The attack was unsuccessful due to incompetence of the suspect and no significant damage was done," the Dickinson County Republican Committee said in its statement on the incident.

"The Dickinson County Republican Committee is extremely thankful for the quick action of the Iron Mountain Police Department," local party officials said. "We hope that the suspect is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are grateful to God that no one was injured and continue to pray for all involved."