Video shows Missouri driver crashing into Michigan State Police cruiser on I-94

A Michigan State Police trooper walked away uninjured after his cruiser was struck during a traffic stop in Berrien County.

The crash happened about 11:10 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 westbound, near mile marker 25 in Lincoln Township, according to the state police report. The trooper was standing outside his cruiser, handling a traffic stop detail, at the time.

The driver who struck the patrol vehicle was a 33-year-old man from Missouri. He was westbound and veered off the road. A preliminary investigation showed he was operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken to the Berrien County Jail.

A second Michigan State Police officer who was en route to the scene witnessed the impact.

A Michigan State Police cruiser was struck by another motorist during a traffic stop June 7, 2025, on Interstate 94 in Berrien County. Michigan State Police

"This incident could have been a devastating tragedy for everyone involved, including the trooper," state police said. "As a reminder, driving under the influence of any intoxicating substance is illegal and deadly. If you plan to indulge, do so responsibly. Don't put the rest us in danger. Stay safe, be kind, and count your blessings."

This was the second crash in a week involving a state police patrol vehicle in the MSP Fifth District that was struck while on a traffic assist. The other incident happened May 30, also on I-94, near mile marker 87.