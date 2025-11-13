Missing Oakland County teen found in Newaygo County, 51-year-old man arrested in case

A 17-year-old Rochester Hills girl who did not return home after school on Nov. 7 has been found in West Michigan.

Authorities said a 51-year-old man, in the meantime, was arrested on charges that include harboring a runaway.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office and Newaygo County Sheriff's Office both confirmed Thursday morning that the girl was found. An Oakland County deputy has been sent to Newaygo County to pick up the teen.

The girl, who is a high school senior, was seen getting off a school bus about 3 p.m. Friday, Oakland County deputies said. But she didn't arrive home, and her family called the sheriff's office to report her missing.

Authorities learned she may have left the area by meeting with an unknown person and getting into a sport utility vehicle. On the possibility that she might be headed to Newaygo County, deputies tracked down the SUV believed to be involved and got a search warrant for the home where it was registered.

That search warrant was served about 2 a.m. Thursday, Newaygo County deputies said. During the search, officers found the missing Rochester Hills teen.

A 51-year-old man who lives near Bitely, Michigan, was also found at that home and taken into custody. Deputies say he has been lodged at Newaygo County Jail on charges of harboring a runaway, manufacturing child pornography and multiple firearm-related offenses.

"The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office extends its gratitude to the community members who provided valuable information throughout the investigation," Newaygo County Sheriff Bob Mendham said.