Missing Michigan man's remains found in Eaton County, 4 arrested in suspected homicide

By
Joseph Buczek
A Michigan man's remains were recently found in Eaton County, six months after he was reported missing, and four people are in custody in connection with his death. 

Gregory Brian Pennington, 42, of Nashville, Michigan, was reported missing on Dec. 12, 2024, after his vehicle was found abandoned in the 4000 block of Michigan Road on Dec. 11. 

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office says Pennington's remains were found in Chester Township on April 29. 

Officials said in December that Pennington was last seen on Nov. 14 in the Vermontville area. 

Pennington's death is being investigated as an apparent homicide. Four suspects are currently in custody and awaiting charges by the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office. The names of the suspects are being withheld until they are arraigned. 

The cause of Pennington's death has not been released. 

