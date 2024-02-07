Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old girl

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. 

Tanea Spurlock was last seen in the 8200 block of Westwood on Feb. 6 around 1:40 a.m., authorities said. 

Tanea Spurlock
Detroit Police Department

Spurlock is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs 140 pounds. 

It is unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen. 

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5601. 

First published on February 7, 2024 / 7:05 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

