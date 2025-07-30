Turbulence diverts Delta flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport; 25 passengers hospitalized

Passenger describes turbulence that led to injuries, emergency landing at MSP Airport

A plane made an emergency landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday after dozens of passengers were injured by "significant" in-flight turbulence, according to the airline.

The airport says Delta Air Lines Flight 56 en route from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam diverted to MSP, landing safely around 7:45 p.m.

The MSP Airport Fire Department and several paramedics responded at the gate, providing initial medical attention to passengers in need. Delta says 25 passengers were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and care.

Based on preliminary flight data, about 45 minutes into the flight the plane experienced fluctuations in altitude consistent with intense turbulence as it was flying over Wyoming, before changing course for MSP.

"We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved," a spokesperson for Delta said. "Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs."

The aircraft, an Airbus A330-900, had 275 passengers and 13 crew members on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it will investigate the incident.

A passenger on the flight told CBS News Minnesota there were three back-to-back turbulent incidents, each more severe than the last. A pilot told the passenger there was a drop of more than 1,000 feet. The pilot also told him he hadn't seen turbulence that severe before.

While the passenger only feels sore after the incident, he said other passengers suffered more severe injuries.

