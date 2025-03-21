Michigan man wins $1 million in March 1 Powerball drawing

A Southwest Michigan man is the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize, the Michigan Lottery reported Friday.

Robert Cusumano, 65, of Cass County, matched five white balls in the March 1 drawing: 02-23-36-44-49.

He bought his winning ticket at Big T, located at 155 Main Street in Lawton, and that's the detail that tipped him off to the potential win. Lawton is about 20 miles southwest of Kalamazoo.

"I woke up the morning after the drawing, and checked the alerts on my phone," Cusumano told Michigan Lottery officials. "Right there on the screen, was an alert that a $1 million Powerball prize had been won on a ticket bought at Big T. As soon as I saw that, I jumped out of bed and went hunting for my ticket. I looked it over slowly and there were all five numbers right in front of me. It was incredible!"

"Waking up to a $1 million prize would be a dream come true, and a life changing moment," said Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. "Congratulations to Robert and his family!"

Cusumano said he plays the lottery games "pretty regularly."

"This is the most I have ever won, and I am going to use it to invest in my future," he added.

Powerball drawings take place at to 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.