Milk tanker overturns in Tuscola County, spills 12,000 gallons of milk

Thousands of gallons of milk spilled into a drainage ditch in Tuscola County, Michigan, Tuesday morning after a milk tanker overturned.

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. Tuesday on M-46 near Phillips Road, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.

Tuscola County Sheriff's Office

Fire crews from Kingston and Mayville worked together to extricate the driver, who deputies said suffered minor injuries in the crash.

More than 12,000 gallons of milk spilled into the drainage ditch, which will require an environmental cleanup by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Michigan State Police are now handling the investigation.