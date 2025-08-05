Watch CBS News
Milk tanker overturns in Tuscola County, spills 12,000 gallons of milk

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Thousands of gallons of milk spilled into a drainage ditch in Tuscola County, Michigan, Tuesday morning after a milk tanker overturned. 

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. Tuesday on M-46 near Phillips Road, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office. 

tuscola-county-milk-tanker.jpg
Tuscola County Sheriff's Office

Fire crews from Kingston and Mayville worked together to extricate the driver, who deputies said suffered minor injuries in the crash. 

More than 12,000 gallons of milk spilled into the drainage ditch, which will require an environmental cleanup by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. 

Michigan State Police are now handling the investigation. 

