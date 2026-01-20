Milford Independent Cinema announces pending closure over financial strain

The Milford Independent Cinema in Milford, Michigan, has announced it will permanently close its doors on January 31, 2026.

The cinema has been a longtime staple in the community for decades.

According to the announcement posted by the local cinema's board on its website and social media, the decision to close is due to rising costs in the film industry, increasing operational costs, and shifts toward streaming platforms. Additionally, the board says the cinema has been unable to secure the level of corporate sponsorship or large donors needed to offset the growing expenses.

"The decision was not made lightly and is not due to a lack of effort or community support. The Milford community showed up for us time and time again with attendance, donations, fundraising, and unwavering encouragement. We truly tried to evolve with the industry and meet the needs of our community. Unfortunately, we simply did not have enough time, or the level of corporate and major donor support required to get where we needed to be," the Cinema's Board of Directors stated.

Approximately $70,000 a year is needed to cover operating costs and long-term sustainability.

The board is pleading with the public for donations to help keep the doors open.

"We are heartbroken. This closure is not due to lack of trying. We are deeply grateful to our patrons, volunteers, partners, donors, staff, and especially the young people who grew, learned, and led within these walls," said the board.

The Milford Independent Cinema will remain open through Jan. 31, with final screenings and special events planned in the coming weeks.

To learn more about the Milford Independent Cinema, visit here.