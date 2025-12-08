Outgoing Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan reflects on tenure: "I think I showed people how great this city could be"

Mike Duggan is in his final days as Detroit's mayor.

In his 12 years in office, he's spoken at the Detroit Economic Club nine times, and Monday, Dec. 8, was his final address as the leader of the city. In January, Duggan will pass the role over to Council President Mary Sheffield, who was elected in November as the city's first woman mayor.

Meanwhile, Duggan has his eyes set on the 2026 midterm election as a Michigan gubernatorial candidate.

For more than a decade, Duggan has tried to restore the city of Detroit to a thriving metropolis. He first took office in January 2014, and the city emerged from its historic bankruptcy in December of that year.

In May, a report from the U.S. Census Bureau showed Detroit's population was finally growing again. The city, which had been declining in population since 1958, saw its population grow by 1,852 residents between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023, bringing its population to 633,366.

"It's hard to describe how hopeless those things were in 2013. You had 1,000 people a month moving out, the highest murder rate, the highest unemployment rate, potentially, and we hadn't hit bottom," Duggan said.

At the Detroit Economic Club, he told members that the city's potential is now endless.

"I really do think this city's future is bright, as long as it doesn't go back to us-versus-them politics," Duggan said.

Many economic leaders in the ballroom credit Duggan for the city's growth and development.

"Look at the unemployment rate. The unemployment rate has gone from 20-some odd percent, you know, to, you know, about 7% so I mean just, just huge accomplishments," Sandy Baruah, CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber, said.

Duggan says he has taken steps to address violent crime. In 2025, the Detroit Police Department reported a 15% drop in homicides. Barau

When Duggan came into office, the Detroit Land Bank had 47,000 abandoned houses. Now it's just over 1,000.

"The land bank is moving from an entity that demolished and sold houses to an entity that's going to put these vacant lots back in the hands of neighbors. They're heading down that road, and I think with the new mayor, it will accelerate," Duggan said.

"Not every neighborhood has seen the success that downtown has, so there's certainly more work to be done, and you know, Mike Duggan will be the first person to tell you that, but if you go downtown Detroit today, it is one of the most vibrant cities of our size," Baruah said.

Duggan says he's confident that the legacy will continue.

"I think I showed people how great this city could be if we don't spend our time tearing each other apart. And maybe before I'm done, I'll show the state it's possible to have the state go in the right direction if they stop tearing each other down," he said.