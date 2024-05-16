Detroit sees population growth for first time since 1957

Michigan doctor stranded in Gaza, charges expected in alleged car theft ring and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - After decades of decline, Detroit's population population grew, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Detroit gained 1,852 residents between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023, bringing its population to 633,366.

The city went six decades without seeing growth and saw a population decline every year since 1958.

Following the release of the new data, Detroit is now the 26th most populous city in the United States, up three places from the 29th spot in 2023. Now, Detroit has a larger population than Memphis, Louisville and Portland.

"We have known for some time that Detroit's population has been growing, but this is the first time the US Census Bureau has confirmed it in its official estimate," said Mayor Mike Duggan, who has maintained that the one true measure of success would be whether more people were moving into the city than out of it, in a release. "This day is for the Detroiters who stayed and for everyone who has put in the hard work to make Detroit a great place to live."

In 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau's estimates put Detroit's population at 620,376 but that was revised to 631,218 after Duggan challenged those numbers.

Detroit also saw the largest growth in population of any city in Michigan.