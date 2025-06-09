Longtime Detroit radio anchor and reporter Mike Campbell dies at age 65

WWJ Newsradio 950 anchor and reporter Mike Campbell, who spent decades telling stories in Metro Detroit, has died, the radio station announced on Monday.

The station said Campbell died on Sunday. He recently celebrated his birthday in May. Staff described him as a "fearless reporter, with unique style."

"We are deeply saddened to learn of Mike Campbell's passing. Mike was more than a colleague at WWJ Newsradio 950; he was a friend to us all and a trusted voice for our listeners, bringing the stories of Detroit and Southeast Michigan to life. We are truly heartbroken by this loss and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends," said WWJ news director Rob Davidek in a statement.

Mike Campbell in undated photo. WWJ Newsradio 950

Some local and federal leaders posted remarks after Campbell's death.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said, "We are saddened by the passing of a true professional and gentleman, Mike Campbell. He has been incredibly gracious over the years. He will be missed by all who knew him personally and professionally."

Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell also issued a statement.

"I'm deeply saddened to hear of Mike Campbell's passing. He was a journalist of great integrity and professionalism, and he will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing or working with him. My thoughts are with his family, both at home and at WWJ," Dingell said.

According to WWJ-AM, a public viewing is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 13. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on June 14.