Michiganders encouraged to send letters to veterans this holiday season

(CBS DETROIT) - Michiganders are encouraged to send cards or letters to veteran members this holiday season through the 'Make a Veteran Smile Campaign.'

"The ongoing pandemic has limited attendance at our activities and led us to be more cautious about attending large community gatherings," said Sarah Johnson, volunteer and donations coordinator for Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti. "Sending a letter or card to our members is another way the community can share appreciation and support for veterans around the holidays."

The community engagement coordinator for Michigan Veterans Home, Tiffany Carr, says that the cards make a big difference because, for veterans who do not have close friends or family, it could be the only card they receive during the holiday season.

Michigan Veteran Homes shared these guidelines for crafting the holiday messages:

Include a personal note in each card.

If you have an envelope, please do not seal it.

Use large writing and dark ink.

Large format cards or banners that can be displayed or hung are acceptable.

Standard paper food tray liners with coloring or messages are a great alternative to cards and letters.

Once the cards and letters are written, here is where they should be sent:

Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township at 47901 Sugarbush Rd., Chesterfield Township, MI 48047.

Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids at 2950 Monroe Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505.

Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti at 425 Fisher St., Marquette, MI 49855.

For more information about donating to the Michigan Veteran Homes campaign, contact Ryan Engle, the director of development and strategic engagement, at engler3@michigan.gov