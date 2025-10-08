Michigan woman wins $1M after being randomly selected in second-chance lottery drawing

A Michigan woman says she's still in shock after winning $1 million in a second-chance giveaway by the Michigan Lottery.

Valerie Williams, 65, of Westland, was one of five finalists selected randomly for the Michigan Lottery's second-chance Electronic Giveaway.

Williams received entries into the giveaway by scanning her non-winning Electric Family tickets on the Michigan Lottery's mobile app.

"I was scanning my Electric tickets on the Michigan Lottery app to check them, but it wasn't until a few days later that I realized I earned entries into a second chance giveaway," said Williams in a statement. "When I saw an incoming call from the Michigan Lottery one day, I was hesitant to answer because I assumed it was a scam, but I ended up answering to see what it was about. I was shocked to find out that I was chosen as a contestant in the $1,000,000 Electric Giveaway."

Williams won the $1 million prize at the Electric Giveaway's live event on Sept. 19 at Comerica Park.

"I was nervous and excited as the wheel was spinning and couldn't believe it when it made one last click and landed on my color. All I kept thinking to myself was, 'No way.' It was a great feeling and I'm still in shock," she said.

Williams will be saving her winnings for now, with hopes of eventually taking a vacation.

"I haven't made any big plans with the money yet because I'm still trying to get things figured out," she said. "Eventually, me and my husband plan to use some of the winnings to go on vacation."

Since launching in June, the Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $74 million playing Electric Family games.