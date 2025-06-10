Michigan woman "turns green" after winning $500K scratch-off ticket jackpot

A Monroe County woman says she "turned green" when she won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery's Fantastic 5's instant game.

The 62-year-old woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at Tony's Country Store, located at 8503 Secor Road in Lambertville.

"I look at the remaining prizes page on MichiganLottery.com to see which games have top prizes that haven't been claimed and saw Fantastic 5's had all three top prizes left, which is why I bought the ticket," said the player in a statement. "The next morning, I remembered I hadn't scratched the ticket yet, so I scratched it while I was drinking coffee before work.

"When I saw I'd won $500,000, I think I turned green! It was awesome, and my husband and I truly could not believe it."

With her winnings, the woman plans to pay bills and then save the rest.

Since the game launched in May 2024, players have won more than $12 million playing Fantastic 5's, according to the Michigan Lottery. Each $5 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $19 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including a pair of $500,000 jackpots.