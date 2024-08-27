Michigan woman sentenced to prison after man, 2 dogs die in house fire

Heat advisory for Metro Detroit, Trump and Vance in Michigan this week and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman is sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison nearly three years after a man and his two dogs died in a fire, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced.

Investigators said Hope Snyder, 43, of Kincheloe, set Jeffery Grant's home on fire on Nov. 22, 2021, in Fountain, Michigan, while he slept. An investigation revealed an argument that night between Snyder and Grant through text messages and social media. Snyder also told friends that she planned to steal Grant's money and truck and burn his house.

She fled in Grant's truck after setting the house on fire and was arrested at the Detroit Metro Airport, according to the Attorney General's office.

Snyder pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two counts of second-degree killing/torturing animals.

"A lengthy prison sentence will never erase the pain or loss Mr. Grant's family is experiencing, but it is a just measure of accountability for the heinous, violent actions that took his life," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "I am grateful for the hard work and cooperation of the Mason County Sheriff's Office and Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Michigan State Police and prosecutors from my department who ensured justice was served today."