Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan woman sentenced to prison in starvation death of 2-year-old son

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Investigators search home linked to burned bodies; new tariffs start against China; and more stories
Investigators search home linked to burned bodies; new tariffs start against China; and more stories 04:00

A Michigan woman charged in connection with the 2023 starvation death of her 2-year-old son has been sentenced.

Sierra Zaitona was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree abuse. Zaitona pleaded no contest in February 2025. On Wednesday, she was sentenced to 24 to 50 years in prison for the murder charge and 43 months to 10 years for the abuse charge.

Authorities say the child was found dead in his crib on March 16, 2023. A medical examiner determined the cause of death as fatal starvation. 

The boy's father, Jonathan Cheek, also pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and child abuse. Cheek was sentenced in December 2024 to 24 to 50 years for second-degree murder and 86 months to 10 years on second-degree child abuse charge. 

"This is a heartbreaking and profoundly sad case. A two-year-old child, full of potential and deserving of love and care, was failed in the most devastating way. No sentence can bring back this innocent life, but hopefully, the family can begin to heal," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said after the father was sentenced. 

clinton-township-parents.png
Jonathon Matthew Cheek and Sierra Pearl Zaitona, both of Clinton Township. Macomb County Prosecutor's Office
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.