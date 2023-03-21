Clinton Township parents charged with starving 2-year-old son to death

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A mother and father have been charged and arraigned in connection to starving their two-year-old son to death.

On Monday, March 20, Jonathon Matthew Cheek, 25, and Sierra Pearl Zaitona, 27, were charged with second-degree murder and child abuse.

The couple faces up to life in prison for the second-degree murder charge and up to 10 years for the second-degree child abuse charge.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, on Thursday, March 16, the couple allegedly found their biological son dead in his crib.

The coroner then identified the cause of death as starvation.

Both individuals were given a $1,000,000 cash/surety bond and must wear a GPS tether if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 3. The preliminary examination has not yet been scheduled.

"I would like to thank the Clinton Township Police Department for their hard work during this investigation in the child's death," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.