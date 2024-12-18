Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan man sentenced for starvation death of 2-year-old son

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit child shot after finding gun, Lakeside City Center plan approved and more top stories
Detroit child shot after finding gun, Lakeside City Center plan approved and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — A Macomb County man has been sentenced in connection to the 2023 starvation death of his 2-year-old son

Jonathon Matthew Cheek, 26, of Clinton Township, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse after his son was found dead in his crib on March 16, 2023. A medical examiner ruled the cause of death was starvation. 

Cheek pleaded no contest in October 2024. 

"This is a heartbreaking and profoundly sad case. A two-year-old child, full of potential and deserving of love and care, was failed in the most devastating way. No sentence can bring back this innocent life, but hopefully, the family can begin to heal," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. 

Cheek was sentenced Wednesday to 24 to 50 years for second-degree murder and 86 months to 10 years on second-degree child abuse charges. 

The boy's mother, Sierra Pearl Zaitona, was also charged with second-degree murder and child abuse.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.