Michigan woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed motorcycle driver

(CBS DETROIT) - A Waterford Township woman will serve 2.5 to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a motorcyclist while she was intoxicated in a 2023 crash.

Jessica Lenore Kellar Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Jessica Lenore Kellar, 31, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, causing death and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with an occupant less than age 16 in connection with a Sept. 15, 2023, crash that killed motorcyclist Kirt Keenan Stalker, 70, of White Lake Township.

Officials say Kellar's blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was 0.10%. Under Michigan law, a driver is considered intoxicated at 0.08% or above.

The crash occurred at the intersection of East Huron Street and northbound Woodward Avenue in Pontiac. Kellar was driving a pickup truck and traveling eastbound on Huron near Woodward alongside Stalker when officials say she made an improper turn in front of Stalker, causing the crash.

The sheriff's office says Stalker, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Kellar and a 15-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash.

Kellar pleaded guilty on Aug. 6 and was sentenced Wednesday.

"While I am appreciative this individual is held accountable for their actions, it continues to frustrate me that people intentionally and willfully get behind the wheel of a car after they've been drinking and put others at risk," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a statement. "Lives are destroyed and lost through this reckless behavior and hopefully this sends a message to others to make a simple, easy choice of finding an alternative ride if they have been drinking."