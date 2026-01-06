Michigan woman sentenced to prison in Livonia hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old

A Michigan woman who was charged in connection with the 2025 hit-and-an run crash in Livonia that killed a 3-year-old boy and injured his twin sister and mother was sentenced to prison, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Tammy Sandoval, of Mt. Morris, was sentenced to five to 15 years for driving while license was suspended or revoked, causing death, and three to five years for driving while license was suspended or revoked, causing serious injury.

Sandoval was arrested in June 2025 after police said she hit Tia Robinson, of Detroit, and her children as they crossed Merriman Road and drove away. The incident happened near the annual Livonia Spree festival.

Sandoval was charged days later and received a $600,000 bond.

"Judge Nicholas Hatahway followed the sentence agreement and allowed multiple family members to speak at the sentence hearing," said Maria Miller, Wayne County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson. "We believe this was an appropriate resolution in this tragic case and the Robinson family was very supportive of the outcome."