Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan woman screams for "30 minutes straight" after winning $1M on scratch-off ticket

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Two shot near Detroit fireworks; and more top stores
Two shot near Detroit fireworks; and more top stores 04:00

A Montcalm County woman says she "screamed for 30 minutes straight" after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Electric 100s scratch-off ticket game. 

The 57-year-old player, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at Zerkas General Store, located at 1249 North Greenville Road in Stanton.

"I scratched the ticket while I was on the phone with my daughter and when I scratched off the lightbulb symbol with '$1MIL' next to it, I started screaming," said the woman in a statement. "My daughter thought something bad had happened because I kept yelling 'No way!'  

"When I told her I won $1 million, she didn't believe it, and honestly, I didn't believe it either. I scanned it on the Lottery app and when $1 million came up, I think I screamed for 30 minutes straight! I'm still in awe and I can't believe I'm actually here claiming $1 million." 

The woman elected to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000. With her prize money, she plans to purchase a home, share her winnings with her family and invest. 

"Congratulations to this lucky player who is the first top-prize winner on the Electric 100s game, which is a part of the Electric family of instant games that launched earlier this month," said Michigan Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli in a release. "The Electric family of games is not only giving players a shot at millions in prizes instantly, but players can also enter non-winning tickets into a second-chance drawing for the opportunity to win $1 million later this year at a Detroit Tigers game!"  

Since the game launched in June, players have won more than $5 million playing Electric 100s, according to the Michigan Lottery. Each $10 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $42 million in prizes remain up for grabs, the Michigan Lottery says, including a pair of $1 million top prizes. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.