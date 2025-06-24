Michigan woman screams for "30 minutes straight" after winning $1M on scratch-off ticket

A Montcalm County woman says she "screamed for 30 minutes straight" after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Electric 100s scratch-off ticket game.

The 57-year-old player, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at Zerkas General Store, located at 1249 North Greenville Road in Stanton.

"I scratched the ticket while I was on the phone with my daughter and when I scratched off the lightbulb symbol with '$1MIL' next to it, I started screaming," said the woman in a statement. "My daughter thought something bad had happened because I kept yelling 'No way!'

"When I told her I won $1 million, she didn't believe it, and honestly, I didn't believe it either. I scanned it on the Lottery app and when $1 million came up, I think I screamed for 30 minutes straight! I'm still in awe and I can't believe I'm actually here claiming $1 million."

The woman elected to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000. With her prize money, she plans to purchase a home, share her winnings with her family and invest.

"Congratulations to this lucky player who is the first top-prize winner on the Electric 100s game, which is a part of the Electric family of instant games that launched earlier this month," said Michigan Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli in a release. "The Electric family of games is not only giving players a shot at millions in prizes instantly, but players can also enter non-winning tickets into a second-chance drawing for the opportunity to win $1 million later this year at a Detroit Tigers game!"

Since the game launched in June, players have won more than $5 million playing Electric 100s, according to the Michigan Lottery. Each $10 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $42 million in prizes remain up for grabs, the Michigan Lottery says, including a pair of $1 million top prizes.