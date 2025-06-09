Detroit-area woman speaks out after viral video shows her making sandwich during virtual court hearing
In any court hearing, you want to balance the evidence, spread the facts evenly, and hope nobody gets jammed up in cross-examination. What if you apply those methods to making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich while you're in front of the judge? Probably not the best idea.
Asia Outerbridge found herself in a bit of a jam when she was called out for making her daughter a sandwich during a virtual court hearing.
The Metro Detroit mother appeared in Detroit's 36th District Court at 9 a.m. on a misdemeanor charge before Judge Sean Perkins.
The first step in a recipe for disaster was showing up late. Outerbridge says she logged in at 9:22 a.m., but says there was a good explanation.
"I got multiple court dates, so I called to get the Zoom number, and they had told me like, 'Oh, you're supposed to be there right now.' What I had said 1 p.m.," Outerbridge told CBS News Detroit. "I hung up with them, and hopped on at 9:22 AM exactly, and waited there from 9:22 to 11:30. That's when the robe thing happened, and then he put me back in holding. So with being on hold for 2 hours, I'm not going to lie, I kind of forgot he was on the phone."
Outerbridge says once she finally realized the session started, she frantically ran to the phone while making a sandwich, and didn't even remember that during the two hours of waiting at home, she put on a robe.
Outerbridge says she holds herself accountable for her actions, but she wants to use this situation for good.
"I definitely was wrong. I could have came dressed better and more prepared, and I don't want to judge to think that I'm laughing at the situation at him because I'm not. I take that very seriously, I do genuinely, with a serious face, apologize to the judge," she said.
"I'm a personal stylist, so I know how to present myself, but that day, you know, it's hard for moms out here. I'm not gonna lie. I took that transition of what you wear to court, and I will show different outfits you could wear to court, how you can present yourself, and how you can not be caught lacking in a robe, making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. You don't want to do that."
CBS News Detroit contacted Perkins for comment, but has not heard back.