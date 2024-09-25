Michigan woman charged with abusing disabled sister and daughter

Stellantis laying off nearly 200 employees, Tigers continue playoff push and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 31-year-old Waterford woman is accused of restraining her 4-year-old daughter and disabled sister and leaving them overnight.

Brittany Indonesia Ivory is charged with two counts of unlawful imprisonment and one count each of second-degree child abuse and third-degree vulnerable adult abuse.

Police officers responded to a Waterford home on Sept. 21 and found Ivory's 32-year-old developmentally disabled sister bound by duct tape in the backyard and Ivory's 4-year-old daughter strapped to a stroller in a bedroom. Officials say Ivory is her sister's caretaker and allegedly tied up the victims the night prior and left the residence.

Ivory's sister and daughter were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Ivory was arrested and held at the Oakland County Jail.

"Caretakers are entrusted to support and protect the safety of individuals in their care," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "To use your position of trust to abuse another individual, in this case, a child and a vulnerable adult, is abhorrent. Everyone deserves dignity, respect and to feel secure. My office is committed to holding those who threaten to violate this trust accountable and securing justice for the victims."

Ivory was arraigned on Tuesday and issued a $10,000 bond. She is back in court for a probable cause conference on Oct. 1.