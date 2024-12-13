Michigan woman charged in assault of 71-year-old aunt

Lions season ticket prices go up, Harsens Island remains without running water and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton Township woman accused of assaulting her 71-year-old aunt in Detroit has been charged.

Latoreya Denise Till, 41, is charged with assault and battery, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. She was arraigned on Friday and received a $5,000 personal bond.

Prosecutors allege that at about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, Till was intoxicated and attacked her aunt inside a home in the 11500 block of Duchess Street in Detroit.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.