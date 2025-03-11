Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan woman taken into custody after man found dead on top of her

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Charges pending in hyperbaric chamber explosion; Gilchrist runs for governor; and more top stories
Charges pending in hyperbaric chamber explosion; Gilchrist runs for governor; and more top stories 04:00

Police arrested a woman on Sunday after a man she was in a relationship with was found dead lying on top of her in their South Lyon, Michigan, home.

Officers from the Green Oak Township Police Department responded to the Woodland Ridge mobile home park and found the man and woman on the bed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation determined that the man was struck several times in the head and stabbed in the chest and neck.

According to police, the woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being taken into custody and transported to the Livingston County Jail.

Police said the couple were in a long-term relationship and had a son, who was not harmed.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Hughes at 810-231-9626 ext. 520 or matthew.hughes@greenoakpolice.com

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.