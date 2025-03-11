Michigan woman taken into custody after man found dead on top of her

Charges pending in hyperbaric chamber explosion; Gilchrist runs for governor; and more top stories

Police arrested a woman on Sunday after a man she was in a relationship with was found dead lying on top of her in their South Lyon, Michigan, home.

Officers from the Green Oak Township Police Department responded to the Woodland Ridge mobile home park and found the man and woman on the bed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation determined that the man was struck several times in the head and stabbed in the chest and neck.

According to police, the woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being taken into custody and transported to the Livingston County Jail.

Police said the couple were in a long-term relationship and had a son, who was not harmed.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Hughes at 810-231-9626 ext. 520 or matthew.hughes@greenoakpolice.com