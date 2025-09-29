Michigan woman accused of hitting at least 11 people with her Jeep

A Michigan woman accused of running down at least 11 people, including a police officer, with her Jeep in Warren, is facing 18 felony charges.

On Sept. 26, Warren police responded to several calls of people being struck by a black Jeep, which Macomb County prosecutors allege was being driven by 30-year-old Rachele Ricklefs of Lake Orion. Authorities say Ricklefs had her six-year-old child in the Jeep with her and allege that she intentionally drove her SUV into 11 people. Prosecutors say some additional victims have not been identified at this time.

Police stopped Ricklefs after prosecutors allege she drove into two people loading groceries into their vehicles in a Walmart parking lot on Van Dyke Avenue.

Investigators say that earlier in the day, Clawson police encountered Ricklefs when, at the time, her 12-year-old son escaped her vehicle and she drove off, allegedly hitting two Clawson police vehicles.

Ricklefs was arraigned on Monday on 10 counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of third-degree fleeing a police officer, two counts of malicious destruction of fire or police property, two counts of malicious destruction of personal property, and one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting a police officer and fourth-degree child abuse.

A judge set Ricklefs' bond at $750,000. If she is released on bond, Ricklefs must wear a GPS tether and cannot have contact with any witness. Prosecutors say she is also subject to house arrest.

"The allegations in this case are shocking and deeply disturbing. Our office is committed to pursuing this case to the fullest extent of the law to ensure justice is served," said Macomb County prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Ricklefs has a probable cause conference on Oct. 7, with a preliminary examination scheduled for Oct. 14.